Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

