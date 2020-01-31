Conning Inc. Increases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $277.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.81. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

