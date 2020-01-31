Conning Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

