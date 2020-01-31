Consensus Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046427 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00068030 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,517.11 or 1.00246812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

