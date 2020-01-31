Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Down 32.1% This Week

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $285,222.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.