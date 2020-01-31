Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.05

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 721275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7,653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 763,549 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

