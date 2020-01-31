ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $4.98, 834,123 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 241% from the average session volume of 244,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.33% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

