Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.60.
CPRT traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $102.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
