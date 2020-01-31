Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $102.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.