Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.64 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $35.13. 918,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

