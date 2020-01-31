Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $79.50 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490,332 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $79,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $296.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

