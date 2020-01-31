Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $79.50 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490,332 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $79,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $296.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
