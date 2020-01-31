Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

BOOT opened at $43.60 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

