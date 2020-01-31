Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after purchasing an additional 837,718 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

WFC stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.