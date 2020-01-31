Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,407 CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 107,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.07. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.