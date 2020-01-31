Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 179,732 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,732 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $44,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.