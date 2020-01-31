Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $921.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,202.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

