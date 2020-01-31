Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,515,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 107,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.