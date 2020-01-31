COTI Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $748,768.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins.

The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI's official website is coti.io .

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

