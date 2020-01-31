Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 92,163 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $1,504,740.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,530 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,202. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $80.54 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.05.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

