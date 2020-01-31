Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Cousins Properties by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,591,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,103,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

