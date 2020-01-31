CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,202.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $921.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.