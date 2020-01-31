Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,700 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 927,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BREW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen cut Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BREW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. 10,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,072. The company has a market cap of $320.12 million, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.