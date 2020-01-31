Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 15,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.39, for a total value of $6,815,850.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total value of $6,873,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total value of $6,764,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total transaction of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total transaction of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total transaction of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total transaction of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $466.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.52 and a 200-day moving average of $453.26. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

