Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $56.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.26. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $385.36 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,437 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,469. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

