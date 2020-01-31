Credit Suisse Group Lowers MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $155.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.40. 41,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,589. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $120.49 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

