Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Increased to GBX 449 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 428 ($5.63) to GBX 449 ($5.91) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

Shares of LON CRST traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.58). The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 388.62. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

