Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CROX. CL King restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 867,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,244. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crocs has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $17,188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 911.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 552,290 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3,403.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 589,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 314.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 396,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

