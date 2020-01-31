Crown Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $2,831.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,342.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.04010853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00698239 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000459 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,981,194 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.