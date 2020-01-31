CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.19 Million

Analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce sales of $9.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.21 million and the lowest is $9.16 million. CryoPort reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $33.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.86 million to $33.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.41 million, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $55.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,110 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 333,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 411,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,571. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $627.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

