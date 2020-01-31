Cryptopay Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $929.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

