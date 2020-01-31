CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.30

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $14.27. CSP shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 91 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

