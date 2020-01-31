CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CSWI traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. 1,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

