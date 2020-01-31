Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 785,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

