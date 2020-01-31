CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.0396 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $490,153.00 and approximately $106,789.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

