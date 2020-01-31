Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2,490.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 68.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

