Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1,326.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after buying an additional 1,211,902 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 111,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,328,000 after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 48.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Black Hills by 281.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

