DA Davidson Raises Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $48.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 23,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,606. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 243.49 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

