Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $379.00

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 379 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.17), with a volume of 3649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($5.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 442.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

