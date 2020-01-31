Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $379.00

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 379 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.17), with a volume of 3649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($5.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 442.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.