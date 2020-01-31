Danone SA (EPA:BN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.58 ($90.21).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €72.50 ($84.30). 1,414,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.15. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.