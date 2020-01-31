Datacoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $14,794.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001032 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008548 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

