Dearborn Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 301,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,143. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKX stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

