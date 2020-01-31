Decentraland (MANA) Reaches Market Cap of $37.20 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and UEX. Decentraland has a market cap of $37.20 million and $8.26 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.02885282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, UEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, DragonEX, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Binance, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Huobi, Liqui, DDEX, Bittrex, BigONE, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

