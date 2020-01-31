Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $184.99 and last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 52789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.60.

The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.68. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

