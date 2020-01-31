DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Trading Down 1.7%

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.27, 7,019 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $569.06 million during the quarter.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

