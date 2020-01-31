Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €59.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.11 ($68.73).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHER shares. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of DHER traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €70.22 ($81.65). The company had a trading volume of 345,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 52-week high of €72.18 ($83.93).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

