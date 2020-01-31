Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DLPH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,863,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,878,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 145,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.