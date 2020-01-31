Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

DAL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 5,977,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after buying an additional 451,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,811,000 after buying an additional 330,718 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

