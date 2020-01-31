Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 526,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.13. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

