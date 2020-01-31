Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,471,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the previous session’s volume of 266,983 shares.The stock last traded at $14.75 and had previously closed at $12.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. Despegar.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 119.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $143,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $156,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.