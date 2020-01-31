Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.93. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 9,267 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Deswell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Deswell Industries worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

