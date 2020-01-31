Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G1A. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.76 ($31.12).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €27.61 ($32.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.21 and its 200 day moving average is €26.51. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

